LONDON:- Liam Payne has reportedly moved into a new flat in London. The One Direction star recently moved out of his £5 million home, which he shared with ex Cheryl Tweedy and their son Bear before their split last month after two and a half years together. A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: ‘’Liam had to find somewhere quickly when they split and his main criteria was a place in London. ‘’Although the Surrey house was his, he wanted Cheryl and Bear to be comfortable and safe, which is why he moved out.’’ It’s said the ‘Strip That Down’ hitmaker’s new home is situated well for his career, as he is still working in the capital and frequently travelling.