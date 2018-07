Share:

DADU - A girl was gunned down by her brother on the pretext of honour killing in Shahpur Jahania on Wednesday.

According to police, Ali Siyal shot at and injured her sister Shifa, 23, on the pretext of honour. She sustained severe injuries. Local police shifted her to Nawabshah but she succumbed to her injuries on the way.

Police said that the killer managed to flee from the scene but they would catch him soon. Further investigation was underway.