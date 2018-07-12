Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) led by its secretary general Sarmad Ali called on Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari at CM Office Wednesday.

Information Minister Ahmed Waqas Riaz, Secretary Bilal Ahmed Butt, DGPR Nabeela Ghazanfar and others were also present. During the meeting, fateha was offered for the martyrs of Peshawar bomb blast.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM reiterated his resolve to hold peaceful election, saying: “Equal opportunities will be provided to parties and peaceful atmosphere will be created. “The caretakers are facing t triangular challenge of elections, security and day to day issues. District administration is responsible for election-related matters and their arrangements at the grassroots. “Caretaker government is totally neutral and apolitical and will remain so. We are working with our limited mandate and framework of the election commission,” he added.

The CM said: “Media should create public awareness during the elections. We are not oblivious of problems of the newspapers industry and have sympathies with media workers. Merit and transparency will be ensured in the distribution of advertisements. Payments of outstanding dues will be made soon.”

Sarmad Ali said that the Punjab DGPR is the most organised and best institution and Punjab province has the honour of appointing a woman DGPR.

Separately, Askari visited the Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell at 5-Club Road and inspected different sections. He met the complainants and issued instructions to address complaints. P Ministers Zia Haider Rizvi, Ahmed Waqas Riaz and others were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the media, the CM said that providing relief is the fundamental duty of the government. “Prompt action is taken on every complaint received in the complaints cell in the light of departmental report. The representatives of concerned departments will be available in the complaints cell for redressing of public complaints relating to police, revenue and other departments. “

He said the people can directly submit their applications or they can send it through email or by post. Departmental action will be ensured on the complaints received from the people and it has been decided to reactivate the complaints cell according to needs of the people. We will give full attention to improve the performance of complaints cell within our timeframe, he added. Our government is fully engaged to give necessary relief to the people and reactivation of this cell has been done for this purpose. It is hoped that complaints cell’s activation will help to solve the problems of the people in a better way. Immediate action will be taken on the complaints lodged in the cell but this action will be taken in the light of the report submitted with regard to the complaint.

He said that most of the complaints relate to police department or applications are submitted for some financial aid. We want that these problems of the people should be amicably solved and that is why complaints cell has been activated, he added.

I make a promise that prompt action will be taken for the redressal of the complaints so that the complainants could get timely relief. To a question, he said that efforts will be made for early disposal of complaints as well as to avoid the undue delay. We want to set an example for the upcoming government and some proposals will be drafted for the next elected government to bring improvements in the daily life of the people.