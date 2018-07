Share:

LAHORE - Punjab CM Hassan Askari paid tribute the peace icon in his message on the eve of Malala Day “Malala Yousufzai is an example for Pakistani students and her struggle for the promotion of education and elimination of extremism are praiseworthy. Malala has achieved success in a young age. She is a symbol of bravery and commitment as well as a national pride. In fact, Malala Yousafzai is the real face of a modern and tolerant Pakistan,” he added.