Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail has said that attempts are being made to harm party election campaign in Karachi by circulating fake news about involvement of party candidates in corruption cases.

Miftah who is PML-Nawaz candidate from National Assembly constituency NA-244 expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC) here on Wednesday. PML-N other leaders including Khawaja Tariq Nazir and others were also present on the occasion.

“I have not done any fraud nor carried out corruption but news regarding National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against me were being circulating on media,” said Ismail adding that these fake news were affecting his election campaign in Karachi.

He said that he is contesting election from NA-244 Karachi and busy running election campaign as per the code of conduct announced by Election Commission of Pakistan. I have not done any corruption so the fake news should be halted on immediate basis, said Ismail.

He said that NAB order me to appear on July 5 and I urged the accountability department to extend the date of appearing due to my Lahore visit, which was accepted. Later on the media without confirming the real happening aired fake news that I was failed to appear and NAB officials were conducting raids for my arrest.

“Moreover, media also aired the news that I have accepted charges of corruptions. NAB also conducted an inquiry against me in year 2015 but I was found innocent but the practice making judgment before NAB decision is quite unfair with the candidate who is contest of polls,” said PML-Nawaz leader.

To a question about proceeding of NAB against him, he said that: “Accountability is not doing any injustice with me while I am also trying my best to cooperate with them. He further said as per survey of some private organisation PML-Nawaz is quite ahead of PTI in Punjab and hopefully Nawaz League would mark victory on more than 100 constituencies of Punjab province.

To a question about Pakistan International Airline, Ismail said that the national airline instead of making any profits is currently facing financial crisis. PIA should be privatised as it after this practice the national airline would benefit the county but also going to generate thousands of vacancies for the people, he suggested.

Furthermore, PML-N Sindh chapter on Wednesday held a high-level meeting and expressed condolence over the martyrdom of Haroon Bilour, and also made decisions to welcome their supreme leader Mian Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on the July 13 in Lahore. The meeting was presided over by PML-N leader and former Education Minister of Punjab Rana Mashood Ali. It was attended by PML-N Sindh chapter president Shah Muhammad Shah, Senator Saleem Zia, PML-N Ladies Wing Sindh president Zahida Bhand, Karachi division president Ali Akbar Gujjar and others. The PML-N leaders offered Fateha, and strongly condemned the attack on public gathering of Awami National Party (ANP) in Peshawar, in which ANP leader Haroon Bilour and some 19 other activists were killed.

Rana Mashhood Ali Khan, in the light of the direction of party leadership for welcome of its leader Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on 13 July, finalised the departure program of reception rallies from Sindh with the joint consultation of the provincial leadership.

Mashhood also gave the message of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif to provincial leadership and also instructed them for steps to give a historical welcome of Nawaz Sharif.