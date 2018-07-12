Share:

ISLAMABAD - The donations from various ministries/organisations are pouring in for the construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams as Secretary Water Resource Ministry has donated his 15 days salary while all the gazetted officials of the ministry have donated three days salary for the purpose.

Similarly the employees of National Bank of Pakistan have voluntarily contributed one-day salary for the construction of 'Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund 2018.'

According a press statement issued by the Ministry of Water Resources, the officers and staff of the Minister Ministry of Water Resource and Chairman Federal Flood Commission (FFC) have decided that Secretary Water Resources volunteered to contribute his 15 days pay, while all the officers (BPS17 and above) of the ministry and FFC volunteered to contribute their 3 days pay.

Similarly the staff members (BS 1 to 16) of the ministry and the FFC will contribute their one-day salary towards the fund, said statement.

Meanwhile a press statement of the NBP issued here stated that in response to the Government of Pakistan, for donations/contributions from both domestic and international donors, an account with the name of "Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund-2018" has been established at all branches of National Bank of Pakistan.

NBP President Saeed Ahmad said that 'NBP has instructed their field functionaries to welcome, receive and facilitate all persons who desire to make deposits and contributions in the said account from the general public. It is the duty of each and every one of us to fulfill our responsibilities, whole heartedly and ensure that all deposits are welcomed.

Regional Management Teams will have 'Zero Tolerance' against those who are found not supporting the initiative and negligent towards this worthy cause. '

He further informed that NBP has advertised information for general public in Urdu/English and newspapers and displayed banners. Telephone numbers for lodging complaints at all the branches, notice board & ATM machine cabins and NBP website are displayed.

NBP Call Centre is available 24/7 for registration of complaints & information regarding the funds account on priority and it is also on the website and ATM screen.'

The bank's overseas branch network is also advised to facilitate receipt of donations/contributions from overseas Pakistanis and/or any international donors /contributors.

Donation and contribution to the funds can be made in the form of cash, cheque, prize bonds and other cash equivalents.