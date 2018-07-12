Share:

JACOBABAD (Staff Reporter): A four-year-old boy was killed when he was come under the wheels of tractor at Rifle Naka in the limits of Civil Line police station here on Wednesday.

According to police, a fast moving tractor took a precious life of a minor boy identified as Muhammad Arif when he was going to buy some eatable.

Area police have succeeded in arresting tractor driver Ghulam Nabi. Besides, area police handed over the dead body to his heirs after medical-legal formalities from Civil Hospital Jacobabad.