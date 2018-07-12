Share:

LAHORE - NAB authorities have deputed teams to arrest Mian Nawaz Sharif in case his flight is diverted to any other airport instead of Lahore airport on July 13.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s flight is scheduled to land at Lahore airport on July 13 at 6:15 pm from London.

Last night he left London for Abu Dhabi by Etihad Airways flight which will arrive in Abu Dhabi at 7:00 am early morning. The PML-N Quaid will stay there for seven hours.

A delegation of Turkish and Qatari leaders is also expected to reach there to meet Nawaz Sharif. Sources in PML-N said that during his stay at Abu Dhabi airport and meetings with foreign delegations, NAB action against Nawaz will be discussed in length. Some foreign delegates and UK-based Indian journalists representing Indian mediahouses in UK would also travel in the same flight.

People have expressed their desire to travel by the same Etihad Airways flight through which Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are travelling. Keeping in view the interest of the public in bulk, the airline has increased its air fare by Rs90,000 which is far more than regular fare. Etihad Airways flight No-243 will depart from Abu Dhabi at 2:00 pm as per local time and will arrive at Lahore airport at 6:00 pm Pakistan’s local time.

A CAA officer said there was no business class in the plane Nawaz Sharif was travelling in.

Sources at AIIAP said that as per forecast of the Met office on Friday bad weather conditions could force CAA to divert the flight of Nawaz Sharif to any other nearest airport to Lahore like Multan, Faisalabad or Sialkot.

At the same time NAB authorities, keeping in view the forthcoming weather conditions, and expected diversion have deployed their teams at the airports where flight is expected to land.

The CAA has issued warning to all airlines about the expected bad weather on Friday and informed them that no smaller aircraft would be able to land in case of thunder storm and rain at AIIAP.

Also, airport security force has augmented security and commandos would also be deployed at apron on Friday.

Authorities have already blocked the roads by placing containers.