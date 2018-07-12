Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Punjab government has sanctioned a helicopter at the disposal of National Accountability Bureau to airlift Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif on July 13 right from the Lahore airport for handing over the father and daughter to NAB Rawalpindi, The Nation has learnt.

Moreover, The Inspector General Police Punjab, Secretary Civil aviation, Director General Airport Security Force, DG Civil Aviation, Chief Secretary Punjab and SSP Operations Lahore have been strictly directed by ‘concerned quarters’ to ensure their presence at the Lahore Airport when the Sharifs land in Lahore on Friday.

Sources in the Aviation told The Nation that special passes to senior NAB officers, including DG NAB Lahore Major (Retd) Saleem Shahzad, have been issued to have their access to any airport in Pakistan. Importantly, lady officers are also among these officers to take Maryam Nawaz into custody. The NAB is clear about where to keep Nawaz Sharif but neither the NAB Lahore nor Rawalpindi Bureau so far knows what to do with Maryam Nawaz if she had to be taken into custody for a night.

It is likely that Maryam will not be kept in NAB Rawalpindi office where her husband was kept for one night before presenting him before Judge Muhammad Bashir for judicial remand. Nawaz Sharif and Maryam are scheduled to land in Lahore on Friday at around 6.15pm. The PML-N has announced protest and gatherings upon Nawaz’s return.

The NAB Rawalpindi has not arrested any female convicted in the white collar crimes in the past one decade and they are not clear where to keep Maryam Nawaz if she had to be kept in the NAB’s custody for one night before sending her to jail. NAB Rawalpindi has also sought ten more women police from the Punjab police and the lady police have been put at the disposal of NAB for the security of Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Sources said that Captain (Retd) Safdar while being in NAB Rawalpindi custody was served with pulses but he demanded fish fillet. However, when Safdar’s medicines came from his home, a fish fillet was also with it. Furthermore, Captain (Retd) Safdar has presented a list of visitors to jail authorities.

The list includes his personal servant namely Mansha, three chairmen of Union Councils from Mansehra and two PML-N candidates for MPA seats from his hometown.