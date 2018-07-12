Share:

QUETTA - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday recovered assets worth Rs 1.3 billion from former Balochistan Finance Secretary Mushtaq Raisani, sources said.

In May 2016, NAB officials raided Raisani’s office and formally placed him under arrest. They also raided his residence and seized Rs 730 million in cash and jewellery worth nearly Rs 40 million.

Further investigations revealed that the Finance Secretary also possessed valuable illegal properties in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority.

Raisani was taken into custody on May 6, 2016, three days later on May 9, NAB arrested government official Sohail Majeed for allegedly facilitating Raisani in his crimes. According to information received from sources, the assets recovered from Raisani were obtained through corrupt practices.

Speaking in Lahore earlier on Wednesday, Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal refused to comment on Raisani's case.

"Mushtaq Raisani's case is in the court. I don't want to comment on it. However, whatever happened in the case is in front of everyone," he said.

In 2017, the team, including Balochistan Finance Department Additional Secretary Ashaq Jamali, along with the Sindh government as well as Karachi DHA officials started working on transferring the registries of illegal properties to the Balochistan government.

The efforts of the NAB Balochistan investigation team bore fruit as the illegal properties were transferred and handed over to the Balochistan government.

Meanwhile, NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday said the National Accountability Bureau will not tolerate any hurdles in its commitment to root out corruption.

Addressing an event here, the bureau chief said it is time to unite against corruption and eliminate the menace from the country.

“NAB is performing its duty to root out corruption in a transparent manner. [The bureau] has no need to interfere in politics or elections, it has no need to carry out vengeful activities [against anyone].”

Iqbal dismissed the allegations against the anti-graft body as “baseless” and said the bureau receives approximately 250 complaints against corruption every day.

“Accountability will be from the top, and it will be indiscriminate. No obstacles will be tolerated in our [mission] to eliminate the cancer of corruption,” he continued.

Billions of rupees had been looted from the country and stowed away abroad, the Chairman lamented, adding that the accountability bureau was doing its best to bring stolen wealth back to Pakistan.

He pointed out that NAB has not taken any measures that could hurt the economy.

The bureau chief further vowed that an inquiry will be initiated against two top Balochistan Ministers after the July 25 polls.