KARACHI - The Naegleria fowleri, brain-eating amoeba, claimed one more life in Karachi city, taking death toll to five this year so far, Focal Person Naegleria Control Committee confirmed on Wednesday.

Focal Person for the Naegleria Control Committee, Sindh, Dr Syed Zafar Mehdi, said a 14-year-old boy, Meer Numan, resident of Nazimabad No 1 was died in private hospital of Karachi. He was brought to private hospital of Karachi in critical condition few days ago where he died during treatment. Naegleria fowleri, which is found in freshwater, has claimed five lives in Karachi this year so far.

The naegleria fowleri is a brain-eating amoeba that enters through a person’s nose and starts consuming brain tissue. The amoeba loves warm water and can survive in high temperatures.

The fresh water bodies such as ponds, lakes, swimming pools, as well as underground and overhead tanks are the most common points.