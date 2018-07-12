Share:

Rawalpindi - The leadership of PML-N Rawalpindi chapter on Wednesday alleged that police have launched a hunt to detain the candidates and workers of PML-N in a bid to give advantage to opponents to win elections.

“Police action against the PML-N leaders, candidates and workers have made the general elections 2018 controversial and one sided,” they said while addressing a press conference at PML-N Main Election Office on Sixth Road. They also announced to accord a warm welcome to their beloved leader and ex-PM Mian Nawaz Sharif upon his arrival in Lahore from London on July 13.

The prominent ones who addressed the press conference included PML-N Metropolitan President Sardar Naseem Aki Khan, Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Malik Abrar Ahmed, ex-MPs Raja Hanif Advocate and Zia Ullah Shah.

Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said the opponents of PML-N are being given a free hand to run the election campaign but PML-N is forced to stop its election campaign.

“We will not be afraid of these tactics and will come back with majority on July 25,” he said.

He alleged that AML Chief and PTI backed candidate from NA-60 and 62 Sheikh Rashid Ahmed made the claim that he (Hanif Abbasi) will be disqualified on July 21.

“It is an effort to make the election controversial as the courts are in hurry to complete the process in the case while Supreme Court clearly directed to listen to all in the case,” he said.

He said that Sheikh Rashid Ahmed would be defeated from two seats on July 25 with the support of people and after seeing his defeat, he (Sheikh Rashid) used nefarious tactics to make tall claims.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan said that for last five days, the police arrested our workers without any reason just to stop the election campaign of PML-N.

He said that Election Commission of Pakistan should take notice of wasting the five days of PML-N candidates to shuttle between courts and jails to get back their workers.

“Our workers had been shifted to Attock Jail while terming that there was no space in Adiala Jail to accommodate the people. We formed legal consultants team to provide legal assistance to the workers who were arrested for bring out rally for canvassing the voters in part of election campaign,” he said.

He said space in the jails would be short but the workers will not end. “We will come out to support Nawaz Sharif who is struggling for the freedom of democracy and the rights of the people in the country,” he said.

He said that city workers would go to Lahore via Motorway in shape of rally despite all odds. “If our Quaid Nawaz Sharif and his daughter are shifted to Adiala Jail via helicopter then the rally will come back from Lahore to Adiala Jail to support our leaders,” he said.

On the other hand, police have presented all the detained workers and leaders of PML-N before courts for obtaining their physical remands amid tight security.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Abbas Ahsan, in a press note, claimed that police have arrested a total of 100 local leaders and workers of N league on account of taking law into hand and stopping NAB team from arresting Capt (retd) Muahammad Safdar upon his arrival in Rawalpindi. He said police are not dancing on tunes of any specific political party but playing its role for maintaining law and order situation in the city and implementing the code of conduct issued by Election Commission of Pakistan in its true letter and spirit.