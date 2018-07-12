Share:

TIMERGARA - A motorcade consisting of dozens of cars was all set to leave Lower Dir for Lahore on Friday to receive Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif on his return from London.

PML-N Lower Dir general secretary and party candidate for NA-6 Dir-I Javed Akhtar Advocate said that the motorcade consisting of dozens of cars would leave for Lahore on Friday to accord warm welcome to Nawaz Sharif at Lahore airport.

He said initiating China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, bringing loadshedding to an end, and construction of other mega projects were the achievements of the PML-N-led government. He said PML-N would form governments in the centre and provinces.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said that on July 25, the real contest would be between modesty and immodesty. He said he was fighting for the welfare of youth. The JI leader was speaking at a youth convention at Mayar Jandool on Wednesday.

“Despite having served as minister twice, I neither made palaces nor bungalows,” Siraj said, adding that if voted to power, the party would link Dir with central Asia to provide employment opportunities to the people of the area. He appealed the people to vote for MMA candidates and bring an end to aristocracy.