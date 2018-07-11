Share:

SIALKOT-PML-N bigwigs Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Ahsan Iqbal said that the masses would nullify all the verdicts against Nawaz Sharif and his family with the power of vote.

Addressing a meeting of the party workers at village Peellowal-Sialkot, Khawaja Asif said that the PML-N was back to the court of the masses with its marvelous performance. He said that the PML-N government had successfully honoured its all the promises by curbing energy crisis, producing the record electricity and eliminating terrorism from Pakistan.

He urged the masses to vote for PML-N, saying that the PML-N was striving to ensure the respect of vote. He said that the political jugglers did nothing for the betterment of the masses, as they promoted the negative- politics and created hurdles in the national development. They also weakened Pakistan’s economy, harmed the political stability and hatched the conspiracies against democracy in Pakistan.

Local PML-N leaders Chaudhry Armughan Subhani, Chaudhary Khush Akhtar Subhani, Ch. Tariq Akhtar Subhani, Mansha Ullah Butt and Ch Muhammad Ikram were also present.

Addressing a meeting of the party workers held at Noor Kot-Narowal, PML-N central leader Ch Ahsan Iqbal has said that the people have totally rejected the alleged victimisation of Nawaz Sharif and his family in the name of accountability.

He said that now the masses will make July 25, 2018 general elections a referendum against the un-ending “victimisation” of Nawaz Sharif and his family.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was a true and loyal leader and his love with the country had become his major sin. He asked the masses to vote for PML-N for the national stability. He said that loyal Pakistanis had rejected the NAB court verdict against Nawaz Sharif and his family. He said that it was revenge in the shape of so-called accountability. He also strongly criticised PTI chief Imran Khan. He said that the court of the people of Pakistan had completely rejected the verdict. He said that it was verdict against such leader who made Pakistan a nuclear power.

He said that the PML-N government delivered in a better way and honoured its all the commitments and fulfilled it’s all the promises. He added that Nawaz Sharif also gave the great gift of CPEC to the Pakistani nation, besides completing record development projects across Pakistan. He said that the hard time on PML-N and Sharif family will pass soon. He said that the dusk July 25, 2018 will bring the good news of victory of PML-N in the general elections as well.

Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Khawar Shahzad issued show cause notices to different politicians on violation of election code of conduct.

They have been summoned in person for Thursday in his office. Those issued show cause notices include district council chairperson and district council vice chairman Ms Fauzia Khalid Warraich and Irfan Azam Sipra respectively, PTI NA-112 candidate Chaudhry Ashfaq, Pakistan National Muslim League ticketholder for PP-118 Bilal Asghar Warraich, Pirmahal market committee chairman Chaudhry Shafqat Rasool and Pirmahal municipal committee chairman Chaudhry Khalid Sardar.