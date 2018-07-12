Share:

KARACHI - Sindh police have sought assistance from the private security companies to fulfill shortage of staff on election day. As many as 2,000 security guards of the private security companies would perform the security duties during the election day.

According to the police security plan, overall 32,849 cops will perform the security duties while additionally 10,000 Police Qaumi Razakars would also likely to perform the election security duties. However, keeping the shortage of the strength about to pass the general elections to be held on July 25th in view, the Sindh police also sought assistance from the private security guards companies.

As per plan, each private security guard would be provided Rs1,000 apart from providing foods and other basic facilities. Police officials said that apart from the military, paramilitary and police, the private security guards will also perform the security duties and an agreement in this regard has also been made with the security agencies association and the 2,000 security guards will perform the security duties at the various polling stations while the security guards will be without arms. The security guards will perform security duties along with the police.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police has already devised a security plan for the upcoming general elections and declared as many as 565 polling stations’ building highly sensitive, 1430 sensitive and 1181 polling stations highly sensitive and 2670 sensitive.