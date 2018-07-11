Share:

NOORPUR THAL-Training of polling staff for elections continued in Government High School, Noorpur Thal the other day.

The training session was organised by the Election Commission of Pakistan. The trainees were briefed about the whole process of conducting elections in different sessions by expert master trainers including Malik Sarfraz Ahmad Awan, Shakeela Nasir, Malik Ahmad Khan, Attaur Rehman Malik, Mazhar Hayat and others.

Talking to the media, Training Coordinator Khushab district Muhammad Ismail and In-charge Training Cluster Noorpur Thal Malik Sultani Sikander Awan said that the objective of such training was to train and brief polling officials towards fair, impartial and transparent election. PP-84 Returning Officer Asif Niaz and Assistant Returning Officer Sheikh Amjad Ejaz visited and inspected the training session and express satisfaction.