ISLAMABAD - Following the terrorist attack on an election meeting of Awami National Party, Tehreek-e-Insaf Wednesday announced to observe one-day mourning by suspending its election campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for the whole day.

Secretary Information PTI Fawad Chaudhry in a statement said that PTI had decided to observe one-day mourning and suspended its election campaign in KP for Wednesday as well.

He said that the attack on a corner meeting of ANP rally in Yakatut area of Peshawar was very brutal and condemnable. He also said that with the martyrdom of ANP candidate and member of Bilour family Haroon Bilour and other workers of ANP, the whole country was aggrieved.