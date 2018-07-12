Share:

Rawalpindi - The Food Branch of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) sealed five shops and imposed Rs 215,000 on food outlets for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions in different bazaars during June. According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood, 50 notices were also issued to the violators. He said the teams collected food samples which were sent to the lab for quality test. The raids were conducted in Naseerabad, Peshawar Road, Masrial Road, Saddar and other areas and the violators were penalized, he added.

He said, on the directive of the Cantonment Executive Officer, Sibtain Raza, the teams are conducting surprise visits of different markets and inspecting cleanliness condition with quality of food items. Raids on the food outlets would continue, he said adding that the teams were directed to also check the health of the workers serving at the food outlets.