LAHORE - Chief Secretary Akbar Durani has directed that a report on Master and Redevelopment Plan of Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA) be submitted within seven days after seeking suggestions from relevant departments. He was chairing a meeting of WCLA at Civil Secretariat Wednesday. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that historical and cultural heritage is national asset, its preservation is a collective responsibility. He added that all possible measures would be taken for preservation and rehabilitation of Lahore Fort, Wazir Khan Mosque and other historical buildings.

He directed WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari that keeping in view all precautionary measures a plan be prepared to revive Basant in Lahore. The Chief Secretary asked the relevant departments to work hard for ensuring protection of sites of archeological, historical and cultural importance and seek help of international experts and agencies for this purpose. He said that there is a need to enhance awareness among people regarding the preservation of buildings, sites and objects of historical importance.

Kamran Lashari gave detailed briefing about the steps taken for preservation and restoration of Lahore Fort, Wazir Khan and other historical buildings. Those among present were Chairman Planning and Development, administrative secretaries of finance, law and auqaf departments, deputy commissioner Lahore and officers concerned.