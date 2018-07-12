Share:

­LAHORE - PML-N President and former Chief Minister Punjab Mian Muhammad Shehhbaz Sharif has said that no option to boycott the elections was under consideration at the party level. He said that the PML-N would accept the victory of anyone that came through the transparent and fair elections.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the conviction decision by the Accountability Court had exonerated the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of the corruption charges and passed the sentence merely on surmises and assumptions.

The court even could not prove the ownership of London Flats to Nawaz Sharif, he added. The PML-N President who addressed big public rallies at Sabzazar, Taxali Gate, and Johar Town yesterday also said that a huge number of PML-N workers and leaders were anxiously waiting for the return of Nawaz Sharif in City on Friday. He said that they would receive the party Quaid under every circumstances and said that if that had to cost him his arrest, he was ready to pay it.

He said that arrests and jails were not new to them as they faced them all during Musharraf dictatorship.

He sounded very optimistic about the victory of the PML-N in the election despite negative tactics. He said that every survey is showing victory of the PML-N.

A recent survey has shown the PML-N ahead of the PTI by 20 per cent in Punjab, he added. He said that the political parties posing as spectators today when the PML-N is being troubled, could also face the same situation tomorrow.

He said that the PML-N leaders were being called by the NAB day and night while no action was going on against those who looted billions of nation.

He said that the PML-N men quit the party under pressure from NAB but it had resulted in awakening of the party workers. The NAB persecution was still unabated but they were tolerating all that, he added. He said that he was peace loving person and still wanted the Army and the judiciary to collectively take the country ahead.

He also underlined the need for a transparent and fair election through the role of every institutions and said, only free and fair election was guarantee to provide best education, health and solve problems of the poor and only by that means, Pakistan could emerge a powerful State in the region.

He said that the PML-N would contest the election at every cost, however, protest would be launched if polls were rigged.

He made it clear at the same time that in case of protest they would adopt legal and the Constitutional way of protest instead of dharnas and lockdowns. He said that Nawaz Sharif, who himself had undergone open heart surgery, was reaching Lahore to be with his people leaving his ailing wife behind.

Nawaz Sharif knows that he will be taken to jail but even then he is making a comeback and a huge public reception awaits him, he said. Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore and suspension of the Local Bodies institutions. He said the PML-N believed in peace and not violence.

The party workers want to receive their Quaid in a peaceful manner so such restrictions are not understandable, he added. He said that he was President of party and in that capacity wanted to receive the party Quaid. “Secondly I am also his brother and son of a mother as such I have to receive my brother on the one hand, on the other hand have to comfort my mother who loves her son Nawaz Sharif too much.” He said that reception of Nawaz Sharif would tell the world that only he is sign of progress and development of the country.