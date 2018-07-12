Share:

LAHORE - Meteorological experts have forecast significant monsoon rains for parts of the country including Lahore from Thursday (today) to Sunday.

Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal have started penetrating north-eastern parts of the country. These currents are likely to intensify from Thursday. A westerly wave is also prevailing over the upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, rain-thundershowers with gusty winds are expected at scattered places in Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat divisions), FATA and Kashmir and at isolated places in Bannu, D I Khan, Sahiwal, Multan divisions from Thursday to Sunday. Rain is also likely at isolated places in Sindh and north Balochistan on Saturday and Sunday. Heavy to very heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in Kashmir, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Hazara and Malakand divisions from Friday to Saturday.

Meanwhile, the City received scattered rains on Wednesday, providing much needed relief to the people from the prevailing muggy weather.

Overcast conditions, strong winds and rains caused considerable decrease in the mercury level, making weather pleasant.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 33 degree Celsius and 28C respectively.

IQTIDAR GILANI