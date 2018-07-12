Share:

Richards new women team assistant coach

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday appointed Andy Richards from Queensland Cricket, Australia as assistant coach/batting consultant of Pakistan's women cricket team. Richards will work with national women's team for four major assignments being held this year abroad which include ICC Women Cricket Championship - Round 3 (Pakistan vs Australia series being held next month in Malaysia, ICC Women's World T20 Cup in West Indies in October, ICC Women Cricket Championship - Round 4 (Pakistan vs West Indies) in West Cup shortly after the World Cup, ICC Women Championship - Round 5 (Pakistan vs South Africa) in South Africa. Richards is working as female pathway manager for Queensland Cricket. In addition, previously he has also worked as head coach of Queensland Fire & Brisbane Heat.–Staff Reporter

WZ need 21 runs to avoid innings defeat

ISLAMABAD – West Zone need a miracle to avoid defeat against East Zone in the Regional Inter-District Senior (Islamabad Region) 2018-2019, as they lost four second innings wickets with only 146 runs on the board after being follow-on here at Bhutto cricket ground on Wednesday. Shahid Ilyas was still at the crease after scoring 53. West Zone need further 21 runs to avoid innings defeat. Ali Imran took 1-20. Earlier, West Zone resumed their first innings at the overnight score of 10-2 and were bundled out for 224 in 55.1 overs. Atif Shuja scored sensational 117. Had Atif was not at the crease, West Zone innings could have folded at less than 100, as none of their batsmen could provide Atif any support. Hammad Khan and Sami Ullah bagged 3 wickets each and Ali Imran took 2-34.–Staff Reporter

Archery camp for Asian Games from 15th

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) decided to setup camp for the forthcoming Asian Games here at Qayyum Sports Complex from July 15. PAF secretary M Wisal said arrangements for the smooth conduct of the camp have already been in progress. “We have already shortlisted six members squad with three female and as many male archers. The trials were organised last month and after selecting the probables and it was decided to hold the camp under the aegis of PAF in Peshawar in collaboration with POA and PSB.” He said the male archers comprising M Tayyab, M Owais and M Nadeem, all from Pakistan Army, while the females include Aqsa Nawad (Wapda), Umm-e-Zahra (Army) and Nabila Kausar (Army). The nominated coaches are Ajlal Uddin and Sarfaraz Ahmad.–Staff Reporter

Red Bull Campus Cricket reaching new heights

KARACHI - Red Bull Campus Cricket is the only global T20 cricket tournament for university students, where campuses from eight countries contest for national pride and become the world champions. This edition of Red Bull Campus Cricket Pakistan is on verge of taking the sports community by storm. PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators have joined hands with Red Bull for the upcoming nationwide tournament to be played in eight cities of Pakistan i.e. Karachi, Hyderabad, Quetta, Multan, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Faisalabad. The national winners will travel to Sri Lanka for the World Finals, competing with 7 other countries for the crown of World Champions of Red Bull Campus Cricket. Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar said he is excited to be partnering in one of the biggest sporting activations in Pakistan.–PR