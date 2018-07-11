Share:

­OKARA-Various trade associations of Okara City announced their support for Ch Riazul Haq, PML-N candidate for NA-142, and Ch Munibul Haq, PML-N candidate for PP-189. Both PML-N candidates visited different bazaars in the city for election campaign. They met traders and shopkeepers and sought their support and vote. The trading community announced full support to both of the candidates. At Gol Chowk, they addressed people and pledged to solve their problems on a priority basis. They reminisced that the previous PML-N governments had ensured solution to the problems of traders. They pledged that all the problems being faced by trading community would be solved with their consultation.

Cellular company’s

franchise looted

The franchise of a cellular phone service provider was looted in broad daylight on Church Road here the other day. Three armed dacoits rounded up the security guard of a Telenor franchise at the main gate. They snatched his gun and held him hostage. The dacoits barged into the franchise, pointed gun at the staff and escaped after collecting thousands of rupees from the countermen. Later, A-Division police arrived within moments and cordoned off the area.

They registered a case and launched investigation.

The second incident occurred in Haveli Lakha where three dacoits snatched a motorcycle and Rs200,000 from Ghulam Rasool, s/o Khshi Muhammad. A case was registered at a local police station.