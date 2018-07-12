Share:

Rawalpindi - The residents of Kotli Sattian and Maloot have conveyed their displeasures to former premier and PML-N candidate from NA-57 Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on his return to his constituency after a span of five years.

The motorcade of former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was stopped by the local residents during his visit to Kotli Sattian and Maloot village in connection with his election campaign here on Wednesday.

The charged people chanted slogans against PML-N candidate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and scuffled with the armed-security guards and Elite Force commandoes besides using offensive language against the former prime minister.

In a video viral on social media, people of village can be seen stopping the motorcade of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Kotli Sattian Mian Bazaar. The angry protestors said they were seeing the face of their elected representative after five years. “I will not allow this man from entering my village as he is showing us his face after five years. We are suffering with many problems but he never bothered to visit his voters,” said the irate protestor.

Another villager from Maloot told The Nation on phone that the former premier was scheduled to hold a corner meeting in the village for asking the people to vote for him but the charged mob did not allow him.

Former PM and PML-N candidate from NA-57 Shahid Khaqan Abbasi could not be contacted for his comments despite several attempts.