Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)/SIALKOT -All officers of Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) will donate two-day salary while its officials from BPS 1 to 16 one-day salary to Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund, Wapda sources announced.

The fund was established in the light of the Supreme Court’s historic decision for construction of the two vital projects to increase water storage capacity in view of the increasing need of water in the country, they said.

The decision to make donation to the fund by Wapda employees was made in a meeting presided over by Wapda Chairman Muzammil Hussain and attended by members of the Authority. There are more than 17,500 employees of Wapda including officers, the sources added. Widespread heavy rain lashed the entire Sialkot region as it began early in the morning and remained continued the whole day intermittently.

All the low lying urban and rural areas were inundated in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda and the surrounding areas. The torrential rain paralysed the civic life and all the trade and business activities. Several people were found while swimming therein the inundated was on the roads and streets.

It remained dark cloudy with loud thunder and lightning. These areas remained under about three to four feet high rainwater and sewerage the whole as the local municipalities’ sanitation staff remained busy spilling out the water.

The knee-deep was and sewage entered the houses and factories in Sialkot city’s low-lying areas due to which the people remained busy wiping out the water.

Also the rail track between Sialkot and Pasrur and Sialkot-Sambrial-Wazirabad remained inundated after the rain.

Model Town, Mag Town, Muslim Town, Pakka Garha, Nishat Park, Pooran Nagar, Pak Pura, People’s Colony, Small Industrial estate Sialkot, Kashmir Road, Defence Road, Kutchery Road, Paris Road, Abbot Road, Jail Road, Railway Road, Mujahid Road, Shahabpura Road, Rangpura, Hajipura , Prem Nagar, Pooran Nagar, Commissioner Road, Bano Bazaar Lehaai Bazaar, Kashmiri Bazaar, Urdu Bazaar, Jandar Bazaar, Muslim Bazaar, congested Allama Iqbal Chowk, Khadim Ali Road, Khawaja Safdar Road, Sialkot Airport Road and Hajipura Road remained the worst hit. The officials of Met office forecast more widespread rain in the Sialkot region and in all the catchment areas of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.



Pro-public initiatives of ex-DC in a doldrums

­



CHINIOT-Good initiatives started by the former deputy commissioner in a doldrums. DC Rai Manzoor assumed charge on May 5, 2018 till his transfer by caretaker setup on June 21. During his one-and-a-half month stay, he started various initiatives for public facility.

One step was the establishment of “One Window Complaint Cell” in which the application against any department can be lodged and the DC or his representative, calls the aggrieved within 24 hours and update him about his application status. The complaint centre got massive response from public as 165 complaints were lodged and 90 percent were addressed.

Another initiative for students was holding quiz competition at school, tehsil and district level on subject “Ramazan and Establishment of Pakistan”. Hundreds of students took part in quiz contest and the students who had won the competition at district level were awarded 100,000 cash prize, which was a handsome amount for poor students of Kalri village, a backward area along the bank of River Chenab. Sohail Akhtar, the winner told The Nation that he was son of a poor peasant and never even dreamed about this hefty prize. The DC also announced a mega prize of 10 million rupees for the student who would secure 1st position in BISE Matriculation exams.

Rija Fatima, 10th grade student at Govt Girls School, Satellite Town told the Nation that she had planned to get this prize along with her fellow students and started working hard on studies, but the transfer of DC has dishearten them. She demanded that the caretaker chief minister announce the same prize for students which the former Okara DC had announced.

Another great step was punctuality of all the officers and officials at offices. It was a big facility for the people of Chiniot. The CEOs, district and tehsil officers usually come to their offices around 10am. He directed all the officers to attend their offices sharp at 8am. “This was a remarkable step as our tasks started early and completed on time” said Qasim Jappah, a real estate broker who used to visit revenue officers for sale and purchase of land. “After the DC’s transfer, the officers have started coming late to their offices,” Jappah complained. “The new DC should also make the officials punctual,” he demanded.

When contacted, new Chiniot DC Khizer Afzal Ch said that good initiatives of his predecessor would be continued.