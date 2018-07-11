Share:

­AHMEDPUR EAST-Ameer of Bahawalpur Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi disclosed that Asif Ali Zardari had agreed to the restoration of provincial status of Bahawalpur but the PPP could not form government at the Centre after general elections 2013. “The Punjab Assembly passed a resolution in favour of the restoration of Bahawalpur province as a result of our struggle and movement but May 2013 elections dashed this dream.”

Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi was addressing a “mammoth public meeting” held here at Sadiq Garh Palace late the other night.

Sahibzada Muhammad Usman Abbasi, Sahibzada Umer Abbasi, Azhar Saleem Abbasi, Sahibzada Faizur Rasheed Abbasi besides three independent candidates Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi, Arif Aziz Sheikh and Shahzain Khan Abbasi and a large number of leaders and activists of different religious and political parties attended the public meeting.

Nawab Abbasi said that now young Abbasis have come forward, saying that his son Prince Bahawal Abbasi and his both cousins Gazain Abbasi and Shahzain Abbasi would serve the masses and with collective efforts would end deprivation of this biggest tehsil of Punjab province.

In his speech, Sahibzada Muhammad Usman Abbasi said that Punjab would be divided in the next six months and South Punjab province would be created. It will consist of Bahawalpur, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions, he pointed out.

He stated that Nawab Sadiq’s family commands respect in former Bahawalpur State so no political party can ignore Abbasi family. He urged the masses to back the candidatures of Abbasi family candidates.

Independent candidate for NA-174 Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi in his speech stated that Abbasi family has become united after the passage of 40 years and now the young generation of Abbasi family would restore glory of former Bahawalpur State.

Prince Abbasi announced to reside permanently in Dera Nawab Sahib after becoming lawmaker. Independent candidate or PP-254 Chanigoth-Uch Sharif Arif Aziz Sheikh while addressing the public meeting said that he had great regard for Abbasi family so he did not file nomination papers for NA seat against Prince Bahawal Abbasi. He claimed that on July 25, the panel of independent candidates in Ahmedpur East would win the polls. He claimed that the days of Gilanis are numbered.

Independent candidate for PP-252 Shahzada Shahzain Khan Abbasi vowed to continue his struggle for the betterment of down-trodden in feudal dominated areas and said that jackals could not face lions. He said that if elected as MPA he would eliminate thana practice and violence culture in his constituency.

Mian Naveed Ayaz, Mehar Mushtaq Ahmed, Syed Salahuddin Ahmed Jeelani, Mehr Shaukat Yar, Muhammad Saleem Niazi, Shehzad Suhail Khakwani, Muslim Qureshi Abid others also made speeches and reposed their full confidence in the candidates of Abbasi family.