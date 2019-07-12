Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari has said that the PTI government is paying media dues left unpaid by the previous government. At a ceremony here on Thursday, he said that so far more than 60 per cent of outstanding money has been paid and will soon clear the remaining amounts.

After paying the remaining amount, financial protection of media officials must be ensured, he said. The Minister said that the problems of journalists are being resolved on priority basis. Welfare steps undertaken for journalists are being implemented on preferential basis as 34 journalists belonging to Lahore, Multan and Gujranwala are being distributed financial aid cheques. DGPR Punjab Dr. Muhammad Aslam Dogar and President Lahore Press Club also participated in the ceremony.