England demolished the Aussies in yesterday’s semi final , taking another step towards achieving the winning title for the first time in cricket history.

Australia won the toss and chose to bat. England proved to be a sporty beast throughout the match and knocked the whole of the Australian team out who managed to work up 223 runs in 49 overs. The win was like a walk in the park for them, with Morgan putting it away with a four and the team wrapping the match up in 32.1 overs with 8 wickets to go. The Brits are now headed towards their first final after 1992.

The defeat was a great blow to the Australian team who have been serial champions and have owned the title five times.

England have definitely come a long way in polishing themselves up and preparing for this world cup. They are one battle away from victory and take the ruling title home but the dilemma is, so are New Zealand, the rival team that they would be facing on Sunday for the final.

The cricket fanatics all over the world are waiting with bated breath as both of the newbies face each other for the final brawl.

What are your thoughts on yesterday’s match and who do you think should take the cup home? Leave your thoughts below.