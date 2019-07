Share:

ISLAMABAD - Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Thursday.

A statement said that professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Air Force were discussed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, MNA Asad Umar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here and discussed issues relating to his constituency.

Earlier today, former caretaker minister for information Syed Ali Zafar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office and announced his joining PTI.

PTI leader Haleem Khan was also present during the meeting.