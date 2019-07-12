Share:

LAHORE (PR): Allied Bank Limited (ABL) signed an agreement with Easy Tickets as its partner to bring online cashless booking of movie, bus and event tickets on my ABL Digital Banking platform. An official signing ceremony was held at ABL head office in Lahore. The ceremony was attended by Tahir Hassan Qureshi - CEO (ABL), Monis Rahman – Cofounder (Easy Tickets), Mujahid Ali - Chief Information Technology (ABL), and Sohail Aziz Awan – Chief Digital Banking (ABL), along with senior executives from both organizations. This partnership allows Allied Bank’s my ABL Digital Banking customers to purchase online tickets from the largest selection of bus transport service providers, movie theaters and event promoters through the Easy Tickets platform. ABL customers can simply log in on my ABL Digital Banking app and directly pay for tickets from their accounts to Easy Tickets and receive e-tickets instantly.