SIALKOT : Bomb Disposal Squad defused a high intensity Indian-made anti-tank landmine along the banks of Nullah Dek near Sialkot. According to police, locals found the landmine along the banks of Nullah Dek and informed the police. Bomb Disposal Squad was called in which defused it. Bomb Disposal Squad officials told the media that it was an active Indian-made anti-tank landmine, weighing 18 pounds. It reached here after floating in recent flood waters in Nullah Dek from neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.