A blood donation truly is a “gift of life” that a healthy individual can give to those who are sick or injured. In one hour’s time, a person can donate one unit of blood that can be separated into four individual components that could help save multiple lives. The people who are in the need of blood most commonly are the patients of thalassaemia.

Thalassemia is a hereditary disease in which a patient is not capable of making enough blood cells and requires blood transplant. The other patients who require blood donations are the ones admitted in hospital for an emergency. Hospitals and blood banks like Aga Khan Hospital and Fatimid Foundation have arrangements for blood donation. Blood Donation is healthy for our health since it reduces the risk of heart diseases and cholesterol. It burns upto 650 calories in the body. We all should donate blood to save lives and also to keep ourselves healthy.

MAZHAR ALI,

Karachi.