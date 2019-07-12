Share:

OKARA - Five butchers were booked for selling meat on higher rates. On the advice of Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan, Special Magistrate Qamar Mehmood Khan Manj and other staff inspected the sale of meat near Satghar Morr. Five butchers including Ishtiaq, Sarfraz, Allah Ditta, Yaqoob and Shah Sarwar were booked for selling meat on higher rates. Cases were registered against them.

SHOP GUTTED IN FIRE

The shop of a man was set on fire by rivals. Plastic and gunny bags amounting to Rs990,000 burnt to ashes in the fire. Police said that Abrar Hussain ran a shop in village Dhole Chuhr. The other day, his rivals set his shop on fire which burnt all the plastic and gunny bags to ashes. Police registered a case.

NABBED

The district police unearthed two running breweries and recovered liquor from moonshiners. On a tip-off, the police raided village Nanka Sing and unearthed a running brewery. Two brewers - Bilal Ahmad and Saifullah - were nabbed. In another raid, the police unearthed a brewery and arrested Akram. The police recovered nine litres of liquor from him. B-Division police arrested Adnan Hussain with 20 litres of liquor, Umar of 44/3R with 20 litres of liquor, Imran of Matanwala with 15 litres of liquor and Shoaib Ahmed of Shuri Sial with 20 litres of liquor. Cases were registered accordingly.

POLICE BOOK GANG OF BLACKMAILERS

Saddr police booked the members of blackmailer gang here. According to the police, Arif s/o Ali, a resident of village 17/1L Renala Khurd, received a call from a girl named Kainat alias Sumera who urged him to marry her through court. She asked him to meet her at Depalpur Chowk from where she took him to the house of Imran s/o Yousuf where she forced him to have sex with her. But Arif strictly refused. Meanwhile, Ahmed Yar Sipra of village 27/4l, Haji Amal Baloch Constable of A-Division police, Babar Pathan of Khalid Town, Imran of Mohalla Ali Town and others arrived.

Sultan Arain of village 2/1L and Ashraf of Mansoorabad Colony arrived. They snatched Rs20,000 and cell phone from Arif and threatened him to implicate him in a rape case if he did not provide them Rs1 million. They then carried Arif on a motorcycle to city and closed him in the chamber of an unknown lawyer where they pressed him to pay one million rupees.

Arif contacted his friends on phone and collected Rs370,000 from his friends - Riaz and Yousuf which he paid to the group and got himself released from their hostage which continued from 9am to 5pm. Later, Arif got a case registered at Okara Saddr police station.