ISLAMABAD - Capital Development Authority has declared Commander Housing Scheme Tumair and Baber Enclave Mauza Mohrra Noor Bani Gala as illegal societies.

The CDA has warned general public not to make investment in these schemes in their own interest. Both the schemes fall in Zone-IV of Islamabad. As per provisions of ICT (Zoning) Regulation 1992 amended in 2010 and Modalities & Procedures framed for planning and development of private housing schemes in ICT, no housing scheme can be floated / launched in Zone-IV by the private sponsors without approval of CDA.

The sponsors of Commander Saif Housing Scheme and Baber Enclave Housing Scheme, falling in Zone-IV have not obtained any approval from CDA, and therefore, these housing schemes are illegal / unauthorized.

CDA through public notices, published in different newspapers informed the general public to refrain from booking of plots in these housing schemes in their own interest. Furthermore, CDA has also requested All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and advertising agencies for not making advertising campaigns of the societies without obtaining approval from the authority.