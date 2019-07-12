Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday has met delegation from Chinese business community and invited them for investment in Pakistan.

The Chinese delegation that included over fifty-five heads of various companies expressed their interest to shift industries to Pakistan for the improvement of economy. PM Imran said that Pakistan is keen to take benefit from the experiences and skills of the Chinese investors.

He said Pakistan and China enjoy strong bonds of friendship, adding that we are impressed with the vision and sagacity of Chinese leadership especially their strategy regarding peace and development, governance and lifting the people out of poverty

Imran Khan that China Pakistan Economic Corridor project will prove to be a changer to further strengthening Pakistan-China friendship and exploit the true potential of trade between the two countries.

It is Pakistan’s top priority to give practical shape to the projects agreed upon under the CPEC, he added.

On the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan appreciated the steps taken by Pakistani government to encourage investment and the facilities being extended to the foreign companies for doing business in Pakistan.

The Chinese ambassador said his country will fully cooperate with Pakistan to strengthen its industrial sector and promote business activities in order to realize the dream of a Naya Pakistan which is strong and prosperous.

The meeting was also attended by Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gilani and Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi.