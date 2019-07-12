Share:

ISLAMABAD - A group of religious leaders belonging to different religions in a meeting with Interior Minister Brigadier (Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah showed their full support to government at a time when it is struggling to pass through this tough times of inflation.

The delegation ensured that the economic damage done over the past decade cannot be repaired overnight and we will educate all communities to our maximum capacity, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

Minister for Interior Birg (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah chaired a meeting of the delegation of 35 religious representatives including of Christian, Sikh and Hindu communities as well and led by Imam of Badshahi Mosque Lahore Maulana Saeed Abdul Khabir Azad. The officials of Ministry of Interior also attended the meeting.

The meeting gave a message that inter-faith harmony, peace and prosperity of Pakistan as a whole is utmost priority of every Pakistani citizen. It was reinforced during the meeting that they were all one regardless of religious and ethnic differences. Any foreign elements trying to divide us under religious labels can never succeed in their ambitions, the meeting said.

The meeting concluded with a promise that they will all stay firm and united to sail through this tough economic phase and strengthen the country as a whole.