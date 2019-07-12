Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the Water and Sewerage Agency (WASA) to drain out rainwater at the earliest.

He stressed that the senior officials should personally supervise the field activities. He also instructed the traffic police to ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic.

CM visits PDMA head office

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday visited the head office of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) where he inspected various sections of the control room.

He also watched the early warning system and the media watch room, set up for keeping an eye on the relevant news. Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mehmood and PDMA DG Raja Khurram Shahzad briefed the chief minister about the PDMA operation.

The CM also presided over a meeting in which setting up of district-level PDMA control rooms was decided. He assured that allowances and other resources would be provided to the PDMA staff. Introduction of drain water harvesting technology was also reviewed for drainage of rainwater and the proposal for implementing groundwater recharging system in urban areas was discussed as well.

The CM said the scope of the PDMA would be extended to districts in phases. He said an early warning system should be made more effective to deal with the threat of hill-torrents and other natural calamities.

Minister Mian Khalid Mehmood, SMBR and others attended the meeting.