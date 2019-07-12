Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday said that during his two-day visit to Iran, he signed a MoU with Governor General of Khorasan Razavi to expand bilateral trade, exchange tourist and cultural delegates and develop agro-industrial and engineering research jointly.

Under the MoU, the two sides agreed to start and expand bilateral cooperation between their private and public sectors for exchange of tourists in all areas and at the highest level. The two sides also agreed to expand cultural-artistic cooperation at par with each other’s capacities and capabilities, including holding of cultural-artistic and food festivals, as well as workshops on painting, music and other artistic fields and visual arts.

Under the MoU, Sindh chief minister and Governor of Khorasan agreed to initiate and develop economic cooperation and introduce their commercial, agricultural, industrial, engineering, scientific and research potentials to each other, as well as to encourage their relevant private sectors acting in the said areas through supporting the exchange of expert delegations and holding or attending each other’s economic exhibitions.

They also agreed to promote investment in various projects in each other’s cities through exchange of necessary information and provision of facilities and special incentives for investors interest in participation in investment events.

The chief minister also requested the Governor of Khorasan to take necessary initiative for provision maximum facilities to the people of Pakistan, particularly of Sindh who visit Iran for pilgrimage of holy places. The Governor assured him that he would ensure provision of maximum facilities to Pakistani pilgrims. The chief minister thanked the Governor for his unforgettable hospitality.

Murad visited Iran from July 9 to 10, 2019 and also went to holy places and shrines in Mashhad. The chief minister also requested the organising committee, chairman and the members, to provide more facilities to the visitors from Pakistan. The chief minister invited Governor of Khorasan to visit Sindh which he accepted.

Separately, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his profound grief on loss of valuable lives in train accident at Walhar Station near Sadiqabad.

In his message, the chief minister expressed sympathy with the families of the victims who lost their lives and prayed for early recovery of the injured persons.

The CM Adviser on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab also expressed sorrow over train accident and demanded resignation from Railways Minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed over his ‘poor’ performance.

He said that the Sindh Government was facilitating the victims of the incident. He asked Railways Minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed to pay attention over Railways management instead of focusing on politics.

He was of the view that instead of concentrating on the affairs of his Railway Ministry, Shaikh was trying his best to win the heart of Imran Khan. He said that condition of Railways was unsatisfactory and the minister should concentrate for the improvements in his ministry.

The advisor said that Shaikh used to demanding resignation from others, asking him when he will tender his resignation on the frequent accidents of trains in the country. He added that due to bad performance of Shaikh, the deficit of railways had increased to manifold.

Wahab said that Shaikh should remember that no one else but his new master was responsible for devastation of country’s economy that had made tall claims. He said that Sindh government was serving the masses according to its resources while policies of federal government have brought Tsunami of inflation in the country which has increased the miseries of people.

Meanwhile, the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Parliamentary Leader in the Sindh Assembly Mufti Muhammad Qasim Fakhri demanded strict action against the officials’ negligence that lead to a disaster and loss of human lives. He said that as per reports, as many as 79 accidents were reported since Shaikh had taken over the Railways Ministry, wondering why no action was taken against him.

“In the past our incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan used to demand the minister’s resignation over any accident but now he is not taking resignation from Shaikh,” he added.