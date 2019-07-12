Share:

SIALKOT - A Pasrur based married woman died due to alleged negligence of doctors at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot here on Thursday.

A labourer named Aslam, husband of deceased Zahida Bibi (28), told the newsmen that she had been suffering from severe pain due to the growing tumour in her belly and was visiting the hospital for the last four months. He said: “Every time, doctors gave her a new date for surgery. Today, she came to the hospital for her surgery, but doctors again gave her new date for her surgery without checking her properly.” He added: “She felt severe pain in her belly as the tumour burst in her belly due to which she died.”

Later, the deceased’s family flanked by the people of Pasrur protested in front of the main gate of Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot by placing her dead body there. They chanted slogans against the doctors and demanded action against them. The hospital management claimed that a probe had been ordered into the matter.

The aggrieved family also sought justice from Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid and other authorities.

Rain inundates police station

Heavy rain Tuesday inundated the building of Zafarwal police station, forcing the policemen to drain out rainwater from there. The rain lashed the entire Sialkot region, inundating the low-lying urban and rural areas in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and Zafarwal tehsils.