ISLAMABAD The exchange rate of dollar jumped by 60 paisas in interbank, which traded at Rs 158.48 as compared to the last closing at Rs 157.88, SBP reported Thursday. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 158.50 and Rs 159.50. The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro increased by Rs 1.43 and was traded at Rs 178.61 as compared to last closing at Rs 177.18. The exchange rate of Japanese yen raised by 02 paisa after which it was traded at Rs 1.46 against Rs 1.44, whereas the increase of Rs 1.55 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 198.73 as compared with last closing at Rs 197.18.