TOBA TEK SINGH: The main grid station of Fesco in Gojra caught fire; resultantly, power supply remained suspended to Gojra city and surrounding villages. Fesco Gojra executive engineer Syed Asad Ali told the media that fire broke out due to a spark in electricity wires which caused a heavy loss to the grid station. He added that teams of engineers from Faisalabad were doing hectic struggle to restore power supply as early as possible. He said an estimate of loss was being assessed by the officials concerned. He claimed that in urban area, power had been restored. He hoped that complete power supply would be restored shortly. On the other hand, shoes worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes after a fire broke out in a shoe store in Saddr Bazaar. Rescue 1122 controlled the fire after hectic efforts. Shop owner Jamal Din Rehmani said that fire broke out due to a short circuit.