LAHORE - Condemning torture on Deputy Collector Customs (Quetta) Abdul Qadoos that led to his death, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Importers Association has urged the government to intensify crackdown against smugglers.

Chairman of the Association Anjum Nisar, Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer and Ali Mattoo said that curbing the menace of smuggling would be the best tributes to officers like Abdul Qadoos.

In a statement issued on Thursday, they said that smugglers were not only damaging businesses of honest traders but also causing loss to national kitty. “Now they have picked the courage to even attack officers like Abdul Qadoos”, they said, adding, the Association had time and again raised the issue of smuggling which was damaging the national economy and discouraging those using legal channel of importing goods.