LOS ANGELES - Gemma Ward returned to modelling after learning to ‘’accept herself’’.

The Australian beauty - who has five-year-old daughter Naia with her partner David Letts - chose to take a break from her long-running fashion career to focus on her life, and now the star has revealed she decided to make her comeback to the industry last year because she was ready to continue her journey and ‘’accept opportunities’’ placed in her way. She said: ‘’I came back to modelling because I felt in a place where I was accepting of myself and ready to continue my journey and accept opportunities placed in my way.

‘’I learned that everything is relative and there are many realities to life and many ways to place value on yourself and life. What another person values might not be the same as you and that’s okay. It’s important to find out what you want and what is important to you and what is your main priority for living your best life on your terms.’’ The striking blonde was recently announced as the ambassador for Curing Homesickness, which is a Sydney Children’s Hospital campaign in collaboration with fashion brand Assembly Label, and the star is working on the sale of a t-shirt that will see 100 per cent of proceeds go directly to the cause. She told Vogue Australia: ‘’It is a wonderful, comfy and soft tee and is very multi-use.

‘’You can wear it with jeans, to the gym or to bed. Wear it to work, to yoga, on the school-run, whatever you like!’’ And opening up about being a working mother, Gemma insisted that ‘’teamwork’’ helps her maintain a healthy balance.