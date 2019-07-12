Share:

The government and opposition have locked horns over the issue of chairman Senate’s replacement after the Rahbar Committee agreed upon a unanimous candidate, Hasil Bizenjo.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly suggested to current Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani to stand firm in order to make the no-confidence motion unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, opposition is also set to give the government tough time.

Shehbaz Sharif extended felicitation to Bizenjo as nine political parties of the opposition-led Rahbar Committee named Hasil Bizenjo as the joint candidate for the post of Senate chairman.

Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif approved the name of National Party’s Hasil Bizenjo as sources informed that the former prime minister made the decision in order to procure favour for Balochistan.

On July 10, the opposition submitted a resolution of no-confidence against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to the Senate Secretariat.

The 11-member opposition's anti-government Rahbar committee had announced its consensus to remove the Senate chairman.