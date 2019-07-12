Share:

LOS ANGELES : Hilary Swank has joined the cast of ‘The Hunt’. The 44-year-old actress is set to star in Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse’s politically charged action thriller alongside Ike Barinholtz, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley and Glenn Howerton.

The forthcoming film - from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions - will see the film’s director Craig Zobel reunite with Lindelof and Cuse after they collaborated on HBO’s ‘The Leftovers’. Although the plot for the movie is yet to be released, it’s said ‘The Hunt’ will explore ‘’escalating aggressiveness between the political right and left in America’’. The movie will be produced Jason Blum and Lindelof, under his White Rabbit banner and Cuse and Zobel will act as executive producers, while Universal executives; Erik Baiers, Jay Polidoro, and Mika Pryce will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

‘The Hunt’ is slated hit screens on October 18 this year. Swank most recently starred in sci-fi thriller ‘I Am Mother’ from director Grant Sputore and writer Michael Lloyd Green alongside leading lady Clara Rugaard and will next be seen in upcoming thriller ‘Fatale’ which follows a married man as he is tricked into a murder scheme by a female police detective.

Hilary Swank is multi-award winning actresses who have achieved numerous awards which includes two Oscars and two Golden Globe Awards for her critically-acclaimed performances in the movies Boys Don’t Cry and Million Dollar Baby. Her other notable film credits include: The Next Karate Kid, Insomnia, The Core, Freedom Writers, The Reaping, P.S. I Love You, Amelia, and Logan Lucky.