Share:

If we talk about the purity, respect, and safety of woman, then Islam is the only religion which gives equality and equal rights to every man and woman. Through veiling and staying at home, our women are safe in this indecent world.

In our ‘Islamic Republic of Pakistan ‘, however, women are used for the advertisement of the market products. They are given 3 to 5 lakhs for dancing and acting in the advertisements. It is a humiliating profession for women in Pakistan.

I suggest concerned authorities to protect our women in this Islamic state and do not allow girls to join any advertisement on social media .

SAMEER UMRANI,

Karachi.