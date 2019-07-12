Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump will “reinvigorate” the ties between the often uneasy allies.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said Pakistan will contribute towards building a broad based, long term and enduring partnership between the two countries on the basis of mutual interest and mutual benefit.

“The visit will help renew and reinvigorate long standing ties between Pakistan and the United States,” he said.

The spokesperson said Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying a three-day visit to the United States from July 21.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump will have wide ranging interaction at the White House on July 22 covering bilateral and regional matters.

Khan will Prime Minister will embark on a three-day maiden official visit to the United States on the invitation of President Donald Trump.

This will be the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States since both leaders assumed their offices.

Islamabad satisfied with Doha talks progress

The premier will also meet prominent members of the US Congress, corporate leaders, opinion makers and members of the Pakistani diaspora.

He will highlight Pakistan’s policy of peaceful neighbourhood aimed at resolving disputes through dialogue and promoting the vision of peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia and beyond

During his various engagements in Washington, the PM will also outline his vision of “Naya (new) Pakistan” and underline the importance Pakistan attaches to a broader and multifaceted relationship with the US.

A statement issued by White House said: “President Donald Trump will welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the White House on July 22, 2019.”

It said: “Both leaders would discuss a range of issues, including counter terrorism, defense, energy, and trade, with the goal of creating the conditions for a peaceful South Asia and an enduring partnership between our two countries.”

Asked about the Iran nuclear deal, Dr Faisal hoped that all the parties to the agreement will be able to take effective measures to ensure its full compliance and resolve all outstanding issues through negotiations.

The spokesperson said “Pakistan is fully implementing the UN Security Council sanctions related to North Korea.”

He categorically stated that no work visa had been issued to any of North Korea’s national.

About Doha talks between the Afghan Taliban and the US, Dr Faisal said Pakistan “is happy over the progress in the Afghan peace process.”

He said Pakistan’s facilitative role in talks had been acknowledged and appreciated. He said we believe in an Afghan led and Afghan owned solution of Afghan conflict.

He said Pakistan will continue to support international efforts aimed at bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan.

Pakistan and India, he said, will hold a meeting on July 14 to discuss the draft agreement for finalizing the modalities of Kartarpur Corridor.

Faisal said the Indian delegation will come to Pakistan for the talks to be held at Wagah.

The spokesperson said that the International Court of Justice will give its judgment in Kulbhushan Jadhav case on July 17. He said “We cannot prejudge the judgment but said Pakistan fully contested the case before the ICJ.”

On Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, the spokesperson said that Pakistan had welcomed the second report of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights which had once again recognized the grave human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

He said “we also welcome the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights demand for sending a fact finding mission to the occupied territory.”