With the arrival of the PTI government, inflation has reached its highest peak, especially in terms of taxes. If we buy a mobile card, 25 rupees are deducted as tax. If all the 197 million people of Pakistan buy one card each, the PTI government will get four billion, ninety-two million, and fifty thousand (49,250,000) rupees. I think this “Naya Pakistan” is just a catchline. The PTI government can take no serious action. If it wants to bring changes by crushing the poor, we don’t want such changes.

I humbly request the PTI government to bring inflated taxes under control, so that a poor person can also hope to live in this country.

TAYYED TARIQ,

Makran.