Share:

LAHORE - The Jamaat-i-Islami has announced all-out support to traders’ countrywide closedown on Saturday (tomorrow), saying the govt is crushing businessmen under IMF pressure. In response to an appeal by president of traders’ organisations Kashif Chaudhry, JI chief Sirajul Haq said the government’s oppressive tactics had become intolerable and the JI would not abandon the businessmen at the moment. The JI chief said that thousands of cottage industries and small industrial units had been closed because of government steps and the people were committing suicide due to price hike and unemployment. Sirajul Haq said that the government had not taken the traders into confidence in any matter and new taxes were being levied under IMF pressure.