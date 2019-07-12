Share:

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan fought the legal battle in Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav case very well and hoped that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will issue judgment in Islamabad’s favor.

The Foreign Office spokesperson further said that Pakistan will accept the court ruling, and consultations will be made with lawyers regarding the procedure of implementation after the verdict.

India could not present any evidence regarding Kulbhushan Yadav , he added.

Dr Muhammad Faisal further told that the complete schedule of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United States will be issued soon. Good relations with Washington are in Pakistan’s interest and contracts which will be signed in the USA will benefit common people.